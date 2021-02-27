N.C. political science experts weigh in on CPAC, state of the Republican Party

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night and the most prominent guest, former President Donald Trump, speaks on Sunday.

The largest annual gathering of conservative activists comes amid a major Republican Party division, with the absence of several top Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Mitt Romney.

Several North Carolina Republicans are at CPAC, including Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, who participated in discussions. Robinson was an emcee at a discussion on college tuition on Friday with three U.S. representatives from North Carolina.

It’s not unusual for a former president to appear at the annual CPAC, but Trump’s appearance is significant when the Republican Party is divided on who, or what type of leader they want.

“Is this a party more of Donald Trump, or more of a party of John McCain or Mitt Romney?” Elon University’s Jason Husser said. “CPAC is going to be a sort of a window into what many party elites want to see going forward into the future.”

Peter Francia at East Carolina University said one of the differences between the two positions, “The dividing lines between those two sides is on economics,” Francia said. “[Republicans with Trump], I would describe as populist. They are animated on protectionist policies on trade. The establishment wing, you can think back to Mitt Romney who was the party nominee in 2012 … that party is very pro free trade.”

CPAC will be a big preview of what we’ll see in the 2022 and 2024 races, whether the party supports Trump as a potential leader again or if other Republicans will join in the 2024 presidential race.

“Many of them have ambitions to be president themselves,” Husser said. “What they don’t want to do is alienate the Trump supporters who then, they really have to have it. They have to be the nominee in 2024.”

Party divisions are common, but after the attack on the Capitol, Trump’s second impeachment trial and some Republicans formally censured, the divisions are hard to ignore.

“When I say the divisions are deeper on the Republican side than before, those censure votes are a good example of that,” Francia said.

North Carolina Republican Party leaders unanimously voted to censure U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and the state primary in 2022 will be something to follow closely.

“We’re gonna have a big test of this in North Carolina,” Husser said. “North Carolina’s going to be center stage and probably, sort of the best place to look about what’s gonna happen with Republicans in the future, when the primary to replace Richard Burr goes on. Richard Burr holds a very coveted Senate seat, he’s not planning to run again. North Carolina is a swing state ... it’s also a complicated party primary in North Carolina because both Republicans and unaffiliated [voters] are able to vote in the primaries.”

“We haven’t seen this level of discontent within a party in decades,” Husser said. “CPAC is not a representative event of the party. It’s a big Republican event but it doesn’t represent sort of what Republicans on the street think, or what all the Republican elites across the country think.”

The NRA is not as nearly involved with CPAC as it was before, but Husser said that’s not because of what’s going on in the Republican Party, but rather them dealing with their own financial problems.

