Mary’s Kitchen receives big donation from Spirit Aerosystems employees

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A local soup kitchen has received a huge donation from employees of an area business.

Employees of Spirit Aerosystems in Kinston donated $20,000 to Mary’s Kitchen.

The kitchen serves over 125 meals a day to people in need.

Director Jim Godfrey says the donation was made from the company’s Good Neighbor program, which is funded through employee donations and payroll contributions.

Godfrey says the kitchen provides a lunchtime meal seven days a week all year long and depends on community support.

