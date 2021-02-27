Jacksonville PFAS test results indicate trace amounts

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Jacksonville says tests on water wells for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) indicate that three out of the 30 water system source wells revealed a trace amount of PFAS.

The trace amounts discovered are within EPA regulations and well below actionable measure.

Jacksonville had the wells tested following a release of findings from the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority (ONWASA) in January. ONWASA said that PFAS had been discovered near two of its wells within a mile of a Marine Corps Base landing field in the Holly Ridge area.

Subsequent testing found no sign of PFAS chemicals in two of its wells that were near a Camp Lejeune site where the chemical had been discovered.

Jacksonville says to eliminate the possibility of a lab error, the wells in question will be resampled by a private lab. Until further testing can be performed, City of Jacksonville Public Services has removed the three wells from service.

The City of Jacksonville draws its water from two sources located deep underground, the Black Creek and Castle Hayne aquifers. The water passes through two well fields, one located off Gum Branch Road and the other off Highway 258 near Richlands. Of the wells that revealed trace amounts of PFAS, two are located along Highway 111 and one is located along Gum Branch Road.

No other City wells showed any presence of detectable PFAS chemicals. Each well was analyzed for 27 different types of PFAS, including GenX.

PFAS, also called “forever chemicals”, are believed by researchers to have harmful impacts on the body.

East Carolina University Pharmacy and Toxicology Professor Jamie DeWitt has made studying the chemicals her life’s work.

“We’ve uncovered a whole series of health effects,” said DeWitt, who added that there are over 10,000 types of PFAS chemicals. She said the odds are very high that the chemicals are likely in water wells across the country, but we’re not aware of them yet.

“If we look at states like Michigan and New Jersey that have had very good efforts at evaluating sources of PFAS, you’ll see that it looks as if those states are just coated in PFAS,” said DeWitt.

Jacksonville water is tested several times a day, every day, in accordance with State and Federal regulations and remains safe to use and consume. Should Citizens have questions about their City of Jacksonville water, they can call the City Water Plant at 910 938-5234.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.