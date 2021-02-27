Hometown Healing: Local pastor counsels struggling healthcare workers

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -The COVID-19 Pandemic has left its mark on every one of us. But for the nurses and doctors caring for some of the sickest patients, this virus has nearly knocked them to their knees.

It was when the coronavirus brought a local pastor to the hospital that he saw just how tough this pandemic is on our health care workers and it moved him to take action.

Bethel Church Pastor Chris Truett is no stranger to UNC Lenoir Health Care, making visits there frequently as part of his work as a pastor. But a few months ago, he was called up to the Critical Care Unit at the hospital for a much more personal call.

A close friend of his was in CCU after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and he had taken a turn for the worse. “When I got up to CCU, the wife was there and was crying and just broken...thinking back it still just breaks my heart,” explained Truett.

From there the situation only became worse, “I wasn’t prepared when they said he was coding, and I’m standing back looking at a distance watching all of these doctors and nurses,” said Truett.

Unfortunately, like so many others the coronavirus claimed the life of Pastor Truett’s friend. But it was what happened afterward that Truett says was the most shocking.

“When those doctors and nurses left that room, they were exhausted, physically, emotionally and mentally and just broke down, I mean they were sobbing, some almost uncontrollably and they were comforting each other and trying to just cope with that, and what I found out later is that was the second or third case similar to that, that day,” said Truett.

For Critical Care Unit Nursing Director Brandy Burd, this past year has been a gut punch. “I’ve probably seen more people die in this past year than I have in my 14 years combined, that’s hard,” said Burd.

Burd and Critical Care Clinical Coordinator Julie Gautier were there on the CCU floor the night Pastor Truett’s friend passed away, and his story like so many others will stay with them forever.

“The clinical part, we train for this, that’s what we went to school to do, but no one can train you how to deal with this emotional piece that COVID has dealt,” said Burd.

“No one can prepare you to go into these rooms and facetime with a patient and his wife is telling them ‘I love you; I’ll see you on the other side’ and telling them goodbye for the last time and you’re a part of that, but no one prepared you for that,” explained Gautier.

Seeing the heartbreaking reaction from the nurses that night was what moved Pastor Truett to offer his help to hospital staff. Returning to the UNC Lenoir to provide free counseling.

“I’ve done in groups, large groups just talking to them and encouraging them,” said Truett.

Pastor Truett is also encouraging the community to reach out and support these health care heroes. For Burd and Gautier, they say the support they’ve already received is what has helped keep them going.

“Just like Pastor Truett coming in, it means more than we could ever put into words. Cards, we’ve had schools make cards, make cards for us and our patients, it’s just heartwarming,” said Burd.

Pastor Truett also has a message to all hospital staff around the country, saying “Keep on keeping on because our communities need you, need you.”

