Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of high school football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season continued Friday across Eastern North Carolina. Below, you’ll find highlights and final scores!

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Jacksonville 35 - Croatan 27

Southern Wayne 0 - D.H. Conley 28

Richlands 34 - Heidie Traske 0

SW Onslow 55 - Dixon 0

Swansboro at Southside - PPD due to Southside quarantine

Wallace-Rose Hill 55 - White Oak 20

West Carteret 45 - Farmville Central 7

Goldsboro 20 - Northside-Jacksonville 19 (OT)

Bear Grass Charter 20 - South Creek 0

Hunt 21 - South Johnston 7

Havelock 52 - Northeastern 15

Perquimans at Riverside - PPD due to field conditions (no make-up date set)

Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe - PPD to Saturday at 6 p.m. due to weather

Jones Senior at Union - Canceled (no make-up date set)

Pender County at East Carteret - PPD to Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to field conditions (no make-up date set)

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

East Duplin at Princeton - 2 p.m.

Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe - 6 p.m.

MONDAY SCHEDULE

Eastern Wayne at James Kenan - 6 p.m.

Pender County at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY FINAL SCORES

South Central 46 - C.B. Aycock 7

Ayden-Grifton 29 - North Pitt 12

J.H. Rose 54 - New Bern 7

Northside-Pinetown 36 - North Duplin 0

West Craven 26 - South Lenoir 6

North Lenoir 26 - Greene Central 20

Rocky Mount 42 - Nash Central 0

Fike 28 - Beddingfield 22

