Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of high school football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season continued Friday across Eastern North Carolina. Below, you’ll find highlights and final scores!
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
Jacksonville 35 - Croatan 27
Southern Wayne 0 - D.H. Conley 28
Richlands 34 - Heidie Traske 0
SW Onslow 55 - Dixon 0
Swansboro at Southside - PPD due to Southside quarantine
Wallace-Rose Hill 55 - White Oak 20
West Carteret 45 - Farmville Central 7
Goldsboro 20 - Northside-Jacksonville 19 (OT)
Bear Grass Charter 20 - South Creek 0
Hunt 21 - South Johnston 7
Havelock 52 - Northeastern 15
Perquimans at Riverside - PPD due to field conditions (no make-up date set)
Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe - PPD to Saturday at 6 p.m. due to weather
Jones Senior at Union - Canceled (no make-up date set)
Pender County at East Carteret - PPD to Monday at 6:30 p.m. due to field conditions (no make-up date set)
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
East Duplin at Princeton - 2 p.m.
Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe - 6 p.m.
MONDAY SCHEDULE
Eastern Wayne at James Kenan - 6 p.m.
Pender County at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY FINAL SCORES
South Central 46 - C.B. Aycock 7
Ayden-Grifton 29 - North Pitt 12
J.H. Rose 54 - New Bern 7
Northside-Pinetown 36 - North Duplin 0
West Craven 26 - South Lenoir 6
North Lenoir 26 - Greene Central 20
Rocky Mount 42 - Nash Central 0
Fike 28 - Beddingfield 22
