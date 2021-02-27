Advertisement

Health Care Workers urge community to be cautious as COVID restrictions ease

Health officials urge community to stay vigilant as coronavirus restrictions ease
By Stacia Strong
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - As the state lifts the stay-at-home order on Friday, Health care workers on the front-lines of this pandemic are urging the community to be vigilant and continue practicing the 3 W’s.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern says they are finally seeing the number of active COVID-19 patients dip after a massive surge following the holidays.

Jim Davis is the Chief Nursing Officer for the Hospital. He believes if the community can continue to wash their hands, social distance, and wear a mask, then loosening the coronavirus restrictions is okay.

“I’m very excited that our restaurants and bars will be able to stay open later. I think that’s a great thing. There are a lot of people that live life different than 9 to 5, so it’s a definite positive thing to be able to have some released restrictions; however, we still need to keep those precautions,” said Davis.

Davis attributes the lower case counts we’ve seen to everyone taking coronavirus precautions and says it’s not necessarily due to the vaccine yet.

“I think we are seeing fewer patients not because the vaccine is out there, although that helps we’ve not had enough vaccine yet,” said Davis.

