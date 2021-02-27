Greenville citizen wins award for assisting in armed burglary arrest

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

On January 20th, Greenville Police Officers came out to an armed burglary call. When officers got there, the suspects were still inside the residence. One was taken into custody and the other left the scene, therefore the officers ran after him.

Mr. Matthew Fisher and his sons happened to be in the right place at the right time. They got out of their car to check on one of the officers in the foot chase, Officer Donaldson.

Fisher gave the officer some information about the suspect and where he was headed, leading to the apprehension and arrest of the second suspect.

This act of bravery earning Fisher and his sons a Citizens Award.

“It’s not every day that a citizen would be willing to put themselves in harm’s way to help a police officer actively engaged in a pursuit with a violent criminal. That’s why Officer Donaldson personally submitted Mr. Fisher’s name for a Citizens Award. Very deserving. We thank you for your assistance!”

