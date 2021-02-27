ECU hires Kirkendall as director of football operations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston named Jake Kirkendall as the new director of football operations on Friday.

Full ECU Football Release: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/26/kirkendall-to-direct-ecu-football-operations.aspx

Kirkendall spent the last four seasons providing logistical and collaborative leadership in the Southeastern Conference and has nearly 15 years experience at the FBS level.

Most recently, Kirkendall served in a similar role at Vanderbilt for the past three seasons after spending one year heading Tennessee’s operational facets in 2017.

“Jake is a consummate professional whose ability to effectively communicate, organize and engage is at the highest level,” Houston said. “The value he places on relationship development and his managerial acumen will make him a tremendous asset for our program, university and entire community. We’re thrilled Jake is a Pirate.”

