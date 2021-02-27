Advertisement

ECU AD Jon Gilbert outlines plan for fans returning to games

By Tyler Feldman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert outlined a detailed plan Friday for how he and his team plan to approach Pirate fans returning to both indoor and outdoor sporting events, as well as ticket information.

“Based on the size of our soccer, lacrosse and softball facilities, we’re going to allocate about 150 to 200 tickets to our students and the public,” said Gilbert. “For volleyball inside Minges Coliseum, we’ll do a thousand. As it relates to baseball, our goal is to get 12-hundred in attendance at baseball with 150 in the Jungle. Football season tickets will go on sale on Monday. I am anticipating a healthy return to our season ticket numbers.”

Letter to Pirate Nation, including Ticket Information: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/26/general-an-update-from-ad-jon-gilbert.aspx

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified
COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
OQuevion Barne
Teen wanted after two shot in Walmart parking lot
New Hanover County off-duty sheriff's deputy
SBI: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home

Latest News

Conley Crazies
Highlights and final scores from Week 1 of high school football
Avion Pinner - Riverside Basketball - WITN Sports Spotlight
Saturday schedule for third round of NCHSAA state basketball playoffs
Jake Kirkendall - ECU football operations
ECU hires Kirkendall as director of football operations
Conley Crazies go CRAZY for the return of high school football
Conley Crazies go CRAZY for high school football