ECU AD Jon Gilbert outlines plan for fans returning to games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert outlined a detailed plan Friday for how he and his team plan to approach Pirate fans returning to both indoor and outdoor sporting events, as well as ticket information.

“Based on the size of our soccer, lacrosse and softball facilities, we’re going to allocate about 150 to 200 tickets to our students and the public,” said Gilbert. “For volleyball inside Minges Coliseum, we’ll do a thousand. As it relates to baseball, our goal is to get 12-hundred in attendance at baseball with 150 in the Jungle. Football season tickets will go on sale on Monday. I am anticipating a healthy return to our season ticket numbers.”

Letter to Pirate Nation, including Ticket Information: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/26/general-an-update-from-ad-jon-gilbert.aspx

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.