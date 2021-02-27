Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: SW winds take our temps into the 70s

Spotty sun breaks will be possible today and tomorrow
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday & Sunday

While we won’t be able to completely shake the clouds, the sunshine will be making periodic appearances through the weekend. The sun breaks, combined with breezy winds out of the southwest, will help send our temperatures into the 70s today and tomorrow (low 70s today, mid 70s Sunday). Sustained wind speeds will range between 10 to 15 mph for inland communities and the coast will see 10 to 20 mph winds. Overnight lows will only fall to the upper 50s, helping humidity rise across the East along with our temps.

Monday & Tuesday

A cold front will move through the area Monday with periods of rain likely from sunrise to sunset. Expect to see 1/2″ to 1″ of rain on average for most areas, however a few spots could surpass the 1″ mark. Highs will dip to the mid 60s under the clouds and raindrops. Sunshine will return on Tuesday as the front moves out to sea. Northerly winds will cap the highs in the upper 40s despite the blue skies.

