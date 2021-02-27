Advertisement

Camp Lejeune moves to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday

(Liam Collins)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will move into Phase 1C of their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Phase 1C includes Department of Defense beneficiaries ages 65 years and older and patients classified as high risk between ages 16-64, according to the press release.

** COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE ** Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is continuing to follow the Department of Defense’s...

Posted by Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Friday, February 26, 2021

NMCCL will not be accepting walk-ins for the vaccine during this time.

For TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries 65 years and older, you can contact NMCCL’s Appointment Center to make an appointment. Appointments will be available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

For authorized high-risk patients ages 16-64 and who are enrolled at the Medical Center, you will be called by NMCCL to schedule a time to receive the vaccine.

The NMCCL said to bring your DoD ID card.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified
OQuevion Barne
Teen wanted after two shot in Walmart parking lot
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
UPDATE: Greenville Police find body of missing man
No one was injured in the shooting.
Shots fired during Beaufort County store robbery

Latest News

John Thomas Watson, 68, was last seen in Rocky Mount.
Silver Alert issued for missing Rocky Mount man
Retired Marine in New Bern uses some of Powerball prize to help others
One person injured in Washington shooting
Greenville resident wins award for assisting in armed burglary arrest