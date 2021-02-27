Camp Lejeune moves to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will move into Phase 1C of their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.
Phase 1C includes Department of Defense beneficiaries ages 65 years and older and patients classified as high risk between ages 16-64, according to the press release.
NMCCL will not be accepting walk-ins for the vaccine during this time.
For TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries 65 years and older, you can contact NMCCL’s Appointment Center to make an appointment. Appointments will be available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
For authorized high-risk patients ages 16-64 and who are enrolled at the Medical Center, you will be called by NMCCL to schedule a time to receive the vaccine.
The NMCCL said to bring your DoD ID card.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.