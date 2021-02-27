Camp Lejeune moves to Phase 1C for COVID-19 vaccines on Monday

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune will move into Phase 1C of their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday.

Phase 1C includes Department of Defense beneficiaries ages 65 years and older and patients classified as high risk between ages 16-64, according to the press release.

** COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE ** Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is continuing to follow the Department of Defense’s... Posted by Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune on Friday, February 26, 2021

NMCCL will not be accepting walk-ins for the vaccine during this time.

For TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries 65 years and older, you can contact NMCCL’s Appointment Center to make an appointment. Appointments will be available Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

For authorized high-risk patients ages 16-64 and who are enrolled at the Medical Center, you will be called by NMCCL to schedule a time to receive the vaccine.

The NMCCL said to bring your DoD ID card.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.