Bars and taverns reopen, students are happy

By Amber Lake
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain didn’t stop customers Friday night from supporting local bars and taverns that have been closed almost an entire year.

Indoor bars and taverns that have been closed since the pandemic started, were able to reopen their doors at 5 o’clock Friday.

All bars were also able to continue selling alcoholic beverages until 11pm under the new alcohol curfew that extended the previous one, two hours longer.

Glenwood Edwards Jr. is the owner of Legacy Lounge in Ayden and he says it’s been a long road since the shut down. He said they are waiting to open though, until Saturday in order to clean their bar, sanitize, put up plexiglass and prepare for customers.

Bars and taverns are allowed to open at 30% capacity with a cap of 250 people.

One bar goer said Friday night will be the first time in a year that students will have a sense of normalcy when they go out.

The executive order comes almost a year after governor Cooper ordered certain restrictions on bars, closing indoor areas for on-site alcohol consumption.

