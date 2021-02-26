Third vaccine could raise supply to meet overwhelming demand

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s promising news on the race to vaccinate.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine could be in circulation as soon as next week as an independent study says it meets the FDA’s criteria for emergency use authorization.

That could mean more vaccine across the state if it’s approved by the federal agency as quickly as Friday evening.

It’s a welcome sign to the most vulnerable populations who have been struggling to get appointments due to the severe lack of vaccines.

“I originally submitted an online form on um I believe it was the 15th of January,” said Mike Dewett of Beaufort. “Meanwhile, what I did do is I had registered with Onslow County.”

Last month, Carteret County said they had more than 15,000 people on their vaccine wait list. Dewett eventually got an appointment for Friday in Carteret County and canceled his appointment in Onslow County.

The vaccine shortfall could get significantly better next week if Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine is approved. The study found it was effective against new strains of the virus and helped slow the spread among asymptomatic carriers, but was only about 70% effective. That’s about 20% less effective than Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine.

“All the vaccines that are approved by the FDA are effective at reducing severe illness and death,” said Onslow County Health Director Kristen Richmond-Hoover, who said the state is expecting about 80,000 doses of the single-dose vaccine if it’s approved. “That’s the real message that we want to push. All the vaccines that are being made available are great options for prevention. We want to encourage the public and those that are active right now to get a vaccine.”

And those vaccines are working, according to early Onslow County data. The county is reporting a significant reduction in active cases among the population most likely to die from the virus. Since the county started vaccinating people 65 and older in January, the population has gone from 10% of reported cases to about 5%, according to Richmond-Hoover.

“The reality is if you can get your hands on any vaccine, it’s still better than nothing,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed, the state-contracted vaccine provider in Onslow County. “Anything we can get our hands on obviously is better than nothing. So, we’re more than happy to be using Johnson & Johnson I’m excited to get our hands on that.”

It’s a relief to those struggling to find their place in the line.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Dewett. “So I can continue on without really worrying about it.”

Pfizer and Moderna are also both testing a third dose of the vaccine to help fight mutations of the virus. Health officials do not expect that to have a significant effect on vaccine supply until after herd immunity is reached.

