Teen wanted after two shot in Walmart parking lot

OQuevion Barne
OQuevion Barne(Roanoke Rapids police)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a teenager after two other teens were shot in a Walmart parking lot.

Roanoke Rapids police say it happened around 11:40 a.m.

The Walmart is just off I-95 at the U.S. 158 interchange.

Officers say they found a vehicle that had been shot into and two people inside were struck by the gunfire.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old, was hit in the upper body and the second victim, who is 17, was hit in the lower body, according to police. Both victims were last known to be in stable condition, according to a news release.

Police have warrants out for 19-year-old OQuevion Barnes, of the Roanoke Rapids area for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Barnes is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

