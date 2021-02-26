State officials remind public to stay vigilant as N.C. eases COVID restrictions

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - As North Carolina makes progress in getting more people vaccinated and preventing the spread of COVID-19, state health officials urged the public to remain on guard as new and more contagious strains of the coronavirus are found in the state.

“Those new COVID-19 variants are a wildcard,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said at a press briefing on Thursday. “We know these variants are here in our state and are more contagious. So keep wearing a mask, waiting six feet apart and washing your hands.”

Governor Roy Cooper echoed Dr. Cohen and said carelessness could lead to a backslide.

But as Gov. Cooper eases restrictions on Friday, including lifting the curfew and allowing more people indoors, Ironclad Axe Throwing Co. in Kinston is one of many businesses that have learned how to deal with change amid the pandemic.

The business opened in July 2020 and operated with six people per lane, which is ten feet wide. Owner Shawn Stengele said they can handle reduced capacity but they were excited about the extra hour as the executive order permits onsite consumption and sale of alcohol from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We’re really eager to allow more people but we still want to, we still want to be cautious at the same time,” Stengele said. “I was excited that we’re able to open up that additional hour in the evening and that there’s not a curfew. That additional hour is where we were doing, probably 20-25% of our total business in one day, was in that final hour.”

As research continues on COVID-19 variants, Dr. Paul Healy at CarolinaEast Health System said it’s important to apply what we’ve learned so far about the virus and the pandemic.

“What we need to do, is we need to do surveillance actively to see how many cases we’re seeing of these variants and then match that up with how that is affecting people,” Healy said. “I think there is a role for active vaccination with the vaccines that are currently available, and more and more people can get vaccinated so the virus will have less hosts where it can linger and shed for longer and infect more people.”

Healy said genomic sequencing is when they look at nasal swab tests and see if it’s an effect of a variant or just an old burnout virus.

Dr. Cohen said they’re sending a sizeable number of samples to the CDC but it’s only a subset of the samples across all of the testing that’s done in the state.

The CDC announced about $200 million in a larger initiative to do genetic sequencing, and Dr. Cohen expects the state to be a part of the overall surveillance effort by participating and supplying samples.

Despite the challenges, Stengele continues to stay in business and said he hopes other businesses in downtown Kinston can reopen under the executive order, such as the Office Bar & Nightclub.

“We want success for everybody,” Stengele said. “All in all, I mean I think we were faced with the biggest challenge that we could possibly ever have as being a small business when we opened our doors, so, if we can get through this and just keep pushing forward and jumping all the hurdles that seem to be placed in front of us, nothing will stop us.”

The Ironclad Axe Throwing Co. will host the Atlantic Winter Regional on March 5-7.

