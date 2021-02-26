Some say Census delay could pose problems for fair NC redistricting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Every ten years, states use the census to redraw congressional and state legislative districts.

Delays in the release of 2020 census data due to the COVID-19 pandemic have some experts worried the census issues could lead to extreme gerrymandering and a torrent of litigation.

North Carolina Republican lawmakers should begin redrawing maps this fall, only a few months before the state’s primaries in March of 2022.

Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina, said unfairly drawn maps deny fair political representation to diverse populations.

