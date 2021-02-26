Advertisement

Shots fired during Beaufort County store robbery

No one was injured in the shooting.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a gunman after shots were fired during an armed robbery Thursday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at Captain Buck’s Convenient Store outside of Pantego.

Deputies say the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. No one was injured when shots were fired inside the store.

Deputies said shots were fired during this store holdup.
Deputies said shots were fired during this store holdup.

The gunman ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash and climbed into a white four-door car that was waiting nearby.

That car was last seen heading west of U.S. 264.

If you can help solve this robbery, you should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

