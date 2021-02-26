Shots fired during Beaufort County store robbery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for a gunman after shots were fired during an armed robbery Thursday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at Captain Buck’s Convenient Store outside of Pantego.

Deputies say the robber pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. No one was injured when shots were fired inside the store.

Deputies said shots were fired during this store holdup. (Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office)

The gunman ran from the store with an unknown amount of cash and climbed into a white four-door car that was waiting nearby.

That car was last seen heading west of U.S. 264.

If you can help solve this robbery, you should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.