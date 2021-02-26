Saving Graces: Spooky Spencer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Spooky Spencer, but don’t let the name fool you!

Volunteers say Spooky isn’t scary one bit. He was found as a stray and they think he’s about a year old.

He loves canned food and is very playful! He is comfortable in his foster home and loves sitting with his foster family watching tv.

If you’re interested in Spooky or any of the pets at Saving Graces, visit their website and apply online. They are meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

