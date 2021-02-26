Routine inspection of Marc Basnight Bridge to begin on Monday

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WITN) - Contractors for the N.C. Department of Transportation are conducting a three week-long routine condition inspection of the Marc Basnight Bridge from March 1-18.

During the process, one lane of the bridge will be closed during daylight hours Monday through Friday to position crews and equipment. DOT says the closures are expected to be no longer than 1.5 miles long, and flaggers will alternate traffic direction during the closure. One lane of the bridge will remain open at all times.

The condition inspection is routine and federally mandated every two years.

This is the first routine condition inspection for the Marc Basnight Bridge since it opened to traffic in February 2019.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

