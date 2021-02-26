Advertisement

Report: NC top in the nation for vaccinating people 65 and older

(WMTV)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Kaiser Family Foundation ranks North Carolina as first in the nation for vaccinating the largest share of its 65 and older population at 49%.

This rate does not include those in long-term care facilities.

North Carolina began vaccinating adults 65 and older in mid-January. As of today, North Carolina has administered more than 1.4 million first doses of vaccine and more than 2.3 million total doses.

The state has also been recognized for the quality of its data. Bloomberg News scored North Carolina as best in the nation on vaccine race and ethnicity data quality, reporting the data for nearly 100% of people vaccinated in the state.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
New Hanover County off-duty sheriff's deputy
SBI: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home
Christian Houston & Britney Guzman
SOLVED: Teens charged in stolen catalytic converter thefts
519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.
COVID-19 restrictions eased Friday night; curfew lifted, masks stay

Latest News

Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
NCAE thanks Governor Cooper for vetoing in-person school bill
NCAE thanks Governor Cooper for vetoing in-person school bill
A fire truck.
Clarks Neck Fire District receives improved insurance rating
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Rain Friday Night then a Spring Preview Saturday