Report: NC top in the nation for vaccinating people 65 and older

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Kaiser Family Foundation ranks North Carolina as first in the nation for vaccinating the largest share of its 65 and older population at 49%.

This rate does not include those in long-term care facilities.

North Carolina began vaccinating adults 65 and older in mid-January. As of today, North Carolina has administered more than 1.4 million first doses of vaccine and more than 2.3 million total doses.

The state has also been recognized for the quality of its data. Bloomberg News scored North Carolina as best in the nation on vaccine race and ethnicity data quality, reporting the data for nearly 100% of people vaccinated in the state.

