Reopening Bars: A.L.E. pandemic rules response remains complaint driven

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - With indoor bars set to open back up tonight for the first time since early last year, we asked Alcohol Law Enforcement in the state about how they will proceed.

ALE officials in Raleigh say that they operate on a complaint-driven basis and will continue to address them as they are received.

“Special agents will contact the business owner and connect with the local authorities to discern how best to navigate the violations, if any,” said Public Information Officer Erin Bean to WITN, “Consistency with the local officials is important, as well as, ensuring the business owners are aware of the language contained in the Governor’s Executive Orders and our desire for voluntary compliance.”

Indoor bars will be able to have up to 30% of their occupancy for customers.

Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order takes effect at 5 p.m.

