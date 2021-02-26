Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Rain Friday Night then a Spring Preview Saturday

Highs in the 70s are expected Saturday and Sunday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tonight

A rainy night is expected for most inland areas with a few showers moving over the coastal areas. Temperatures will hold steady with the lowest in the mid to upper 40s. Milder air is flowing in over the region and producing the rain. Once the warmer air reaches the ground the rain chances will end which should be by sunrise Saturday.

Saturday & Sunday

Friday night’s rains will depart the area early Saturday with the balance of the day partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with highs jumping to the low 70s. Sunday will see partly sunny skies with only a few showers popping up with highs warming to the mid to upper 70s thanks to increasing southwesterly winds.

Monday & Tuesday

A cold front will move through the area Monday with periods of rain likely from sunrise to sunset. It’s looking like about 1/2″ or rain on average for most areas. Highs will dip to the mid 60s under the clouds and raindrops. Sunshine will return on Tuesday as the front moves out to sea. Northerly winds will cap the highs in the upper 40s despite the blue skies.

