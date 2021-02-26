Advertisement

PCC Foundation holding Food Truck Fair fundraiser later this month

By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt Community College Foundation has come up with a tasty way to raise money for scholarships.

The PCC Foundation will hold a two-day Food Truck Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds March 27-28.

Saturday hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while Sunday’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PCC Annual Fund/Alumni Director John Bacon says the fair will feature 8-10 food trucks selling various items each day, including hotdogs, Hawaiian and Mexican foods, and funnel cakes.

Each car that enters the fairgrounds will be charged $5.00 and participants will be given a menu at that time showing the foods available for purchase.

Due to health concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bacon says safety protocols will be in place. Participants will be allowed to get out of their vehicles to visit the various trucks and place orders in a safe, socially-distanced atmosphere.

Bacon says each food truck operator has agreed to donate 10 percent of their sales from the Food Truck Fair to the PCC Foundation for scholarships, including funding for the PCC Student Ambassador program.

In the event of rain, the fair would be held May 1-2 at the same scheduled times.

