New bill could widen access to therapy for kids with autism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For families, who have children with autism, a bill in the North Carolina House and Senate could change their lives.

A current state regulation says that behavior analysts, who work closely with kids on the spectrum, need supervision.

The new bill would cut out that requirement and mean more accessible therapy for Eastern Carolinian families.

“North Carolina is the only state that doesn’t do this at this time,” said State Majority Leader John Bell. “This is one example of how we can reduce regulations to get people the health care that they need.”

Bobbie and Kyle Robinson, who founded ‘Aces for Autism’ in Greenville, know how critical this therapy can be.

Their son, Samuel, was diagnosed with moderate to severe autism when he was 18 months old. He needed behavior therapy, but there were no options close to home.

“During the week I was in Winston-Salem,” explained Bobbie Robinson. She had to quit her teaching job and drive almost three hours to make sure Samuel could get therapy.

After over two years of going back and forth, the Robinson’s founded ‘Aces for Autism’ to provide therapy to Eastern Carolinian families and to Samuel.

“From day one of the center to where he is now, it’s a completely different life for him...for our family,” said Bobbie. “He’s able to communicate with us. He’s able to tell us he loves us. I waited four years for him to say ‘I love you.”

The Robinson’s traveled to Raleigh this week to speak with lawmakers about the importance of this bill. Samuel was also there to show his support.

Bell said there is no timeline, but he hopes the bill will get to the governor’s desk by the end of March.

