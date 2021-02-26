Advertisement

NCEL 02-25-21

NCEL 02-25-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
New Hanover County off-duty sheriff's deputy
SBI: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home
Christian Houston & Britney Guzman
SOLVED: Teens charged in stolen catalytic converter thefts
COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.
Bar owners rush, preparing to reopen Friday after governor lifts COVID-19 restriction

Latest News

CSX closing Winterville railroad crossings for maintenance and repair
Maintenance causing detours at railroad crossings in Winterville next week
Some say Census delay could pose problems for fair NC redistricting
Some say Census delay could pose problems for fair NC redistricting
South Greenville Elementary cancels in-person learning for Friday due to COVID-19 difficulties
South Greenville Elementary cancels in-person learning for Friday due to COVID-19 difficulties
New Bern police investigate morning shooting
New Bern police investigate morning shooting