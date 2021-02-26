Advertisement

Maintenance causing detours at railroad crossings in Winterville next week

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CSX Transportation has scheduled some railroad crossings to close next week in Winterville for maintenance and repair.

Due to the closings, crews will reroute traffic. To help with traffic, CSX Signs will be in place, marking detour routes. Crossings could be closed for two to five days depending on the maintenance work that is needed.

For closures on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, Fire Tower Road and Main Street will remain open for detours. You can see the below list for other dates and detours.

However, Main Street should remain open for detours for the project duration.

CSX Transportation has scheduled the following list of crossings to be closed for maintenance and repair, but say dates could change due to weather and/or other unforeseen conditions.

The below railroad crossings will be affected:

Ayden, NC

Hines Drive (Between Old NC 11 and Hines Dr.)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

E. Power Street (Between Lee St and N. East Ave)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

SR Second Street (Between S. West Ave and East

Ave)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

E. 3rd Street (Between S. West Ave and East Ave)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

E. 6th Street (Between S. West Ave and East Ave)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

Mill Street (Between S. West Ave and East Ave)

Closing on/around 3/8/21

Thad Little Road (Between S. Lee St and

Weyerhaeuser Rd)

Closing on/around 3/9/21

E. Littlefield Road (Between NC-11 and Garris Rd)

Closing on/around 3/9/21

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

