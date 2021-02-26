Advertisement

Lenoir County Transit to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Transit (LCT) has announced it will offer free rides to those needing transportation to get vaccinated.

Free rides will be by appointment only to the Kinston Community Health Center, Walgreens on Heritage Street and Walgreens on Vernon Avenue, and UNC Physicians Network on Airport Road.

To reserve a ride, residents are required to call the reservation line before 1 p.m. at least on business day in advance.

Residents will also need to schedule an appointment at one of the listed vaccine sites prior to scheduling a ride with LCT.

To schedule a ride, call 252-523-4171 and press option 1 for reservations. Be sure to say your ride is specifically for receipt of the vaccine to ensure you are not charged a fare when picked up.

