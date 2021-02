JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Jones County officials say a man is dead after an accident with a backhoe.

We’re told the man got pinned by the piece of equipment off of Goshen Road just outside of Pollocksville around 11:00 a.m.

Further details about what happened aren’t yet available.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

