Hometown Healing: UNC Lenoir flex nurse helps patients climb COVID-19 mountain

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Inside UNC Lenoir Health Care, a battle is underway.

Health workers have been fighting COVID-19 for nearly a year - crafting a routine against a previously unprecedented foe.

Lisa Shirey has been a nurse at UNC Lenoir in Kinston for 19 years, but none of that prepared her for 2020.

“18-plus years of nursing didn’t matter when COVID hit, because everything changed,” Shirey explained.

Kinston is a quiet town, but like everywhere else, the virus is wreaking havoc. It takes a huge toll on more than just patients.

“You suffer with the patient,” Shirey said. “You suffer through and you encourage them to breathe when they don’t want to breathe, you encourage them not to give up when they want to give up and when they don’t want to get out of the bed you’re pushing them to get out of the bed.”

Rapidly adapting to the pandemic meant getting creative, turning the hospital’s pediatric unit into a COVID unit.

Shirey says one important addition to the 19-bed wing was the addition of windows to each patient room.

“They come into the hospital, they’re diagnosed with COVID, they get put behind three walls in a door with a window. And we do have windows now.

“It lets the patients feel more part of life, they see us bypassing we always wave and acknowledge the patients are in the rooms, whereas before, if you got the closed door, nobody knows you’re back there.”

Through those doors, Shirey has some tough conversations.

“A lot of times they’re scared, but a lot of times they’re very thankful that you alerted them that you know it’s time to fight. And when we mean fight, we mean fight for your life, like every ounce of your body.”

“I always like to think of COVID as a mountain.”

“You’re going hiking, and you’re going to have that time where you’re climbing that mountain and you’re short of breath. But you see the top, and when you get the top, you’re going to sit there for a couple of days. You can either look backwards and say, ‘I’m not making it,’ or you’re going to look forward and go downhill. And when you go downhill...you’re on the decline, but you’re on the better decline.”

As a flex nurse, Shirey works in any department where she’s needed.

She wears many hats, but perhaps most importantly, she’s a liaison to rightfully concerned families.

“Our visiting limitation is limited, especially our COVID patients, but you have to let them understand if you were on the other side of the door, you would want answers too.”

Shirey leans on her own family, her faith and her community for the energy and the hope to work those 60 hours each week.

“Being a nurse for two months or 19 years, just know that you’ve still helped that one person, whether it’s how they feel, how they act...we can’t see smiles anymore, but if they see your eyes squint up so they know your smile and your voice changes just to know that you have made a difference for that patient.”

Finding new bonds, even when everything is so disconnected.

“If we do not work together, we’re just not going to make it. And so we do work together...one day at a time, one patient at a time and one family member at a time.”

