Hometown Healing: Nurses find comfort from the public, each other during crisis

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nurses have been the glue holding our world together during this intense crisis. But, those frontline essential healthcare workers have been tormented by non-stop pain and death and have had to find their own glimmers of hope while witnessing the ugliest parts of this pandemic.

“I think if you could hit every single emotion you could in this past year,” said Jessie Gallier, an ICU nurse at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.

The nurses have seen a lifetime of tragedy in one painful year.

“COVID is so unpredictable,” said Gallier.

“I feel like I’ve said that so many times,” added Kelly Dzurilla, another nurse in the COVID unit.

The nurses have cared for more patients than they can count, witnessing too many of them succumb to the virus. While at the same time wearing multiple hats: Essential frontline healthcare worker, and hand to hold while families were barred from hospital waiting rooms during the pandemic.

“Knowing that we knew what was next was the hardest part,” said Gallier. “The families would just be so hopeful, and we would try and be hopeful for them.”

“In the beginning, we thought ‘when is it gonna hit?’ And then, when it hits you it’s like a ton of bricks,” said Onslow Memorial Nurse Ginger Head. “Now, I say a prayer on the way to work that there are no deaths for the day.”

Onslow Memorial Hospital has admitted more than 300 COVID patients in the last year. But, to these nurses, they were much more than just a number, or a chart at the foot of the bed. They became a part of their lives, for better or for worse.

“We want to know their stories,” said Dzurilla. “And lots of times, it’s important for them to tell their stories. So they did. Now, that makes it a little bit more difficult for us because then they’re really not just a patient in the bed.”

“If they were really bad, and then they have that good day, that’s probably one of their last good days,” added Gallier. “We’re also there to get the job done. I think sometimes they’ve appreciated having us be in those dual roles. And they’ve understood that we have to be in that dual role to help them get to that finish line and hopefully get to go home.”

“They had a life,” said Dzurilla. “And seeing them at the end of it without their families there was horrible, and seeing it over and over again was horrible.”

It’s been a lifetime’s worth of pain and suffering jam-packed into a year practically unbearable for these nurses, if not for the little glimmers of goodness and hope that’s come out of it.

“The worst thing was that the world stopped. The whole world stopped,” said Dzurilla. “But that was also the best thing. Families ate dinner together again. And people looked around, and they prioritized their life.”

These nurses give comfort, but they’ve also found it in the relationships they’ve formed with patients, though some short-lived, and the strength they’ve sought from a public supportive of their efforts to take care of us all. That was characterized during the holidays when children in the community sent them love and thanks.

“They sent us Valentines,” said Dzurilla. “More than anything else that was given to us this entire pandemic, they were just so sweet. Thanking us for being heroes.”

“We see it all as negative,” said Gallier. “But, the kids try to be hopeful and try and see the good through all of it, and it’s really encouraging.”

They’re the parts they’ve found the beauty in. They had no choice but to lean on the rest of the world, waiting out this pandemic. And to rely on each other, experiencing the same devastating blows on quite a regular basis.

“We all are good team players,” said Head. “We’re helping each other out constantly.”

“During all of this, I feel like my job was not only to take care of them but also to attempt to put a smile on their face,” said Gallier.

“I don’t think that this year has been all bad,” said Dzurilla. “I think that we’ve found ways to help each other.”

To donate to Onslow Memorial Hospital, click here.

