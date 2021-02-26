Hometown Healing: Former Navy Corpsman now using skills to fight COVID-19 at CarolinaEast Medical Center

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - From the military to the battlegrounds of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emergency Department Nurse Ron Hickman has seen it all.

“I was a Navy Corpsman for eight years and then a nurse aid. Now, I’m a nurse taking care of patients and family members,” said Hickman.

Hickman has been an Emergency Department nurse at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern for the past two years. He says this past year has been an experience like none before.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in PPE that we’re using to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves, as well as our patients, so we’re not spreading the virus from patient to patient,” Hickman explained.

Hickman says each day, they mask up and put on their face shields and gloves in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

“My drive is to take care of people. I got into healthcare not for myself, but for the people I’m taking care of,” Hickman said.

He says he’s not only taking care of patients medically, but also emotionally.

“I love being there for people at their worst time,” said Hickman.

Throughout the past year, some families have not been able to visit their loved ones in the hospital because of the pandemic, which can be difficult and isolating for both the patients and families.

“We have to be the voice for our patients when they’re not able to speak with their family members,” said Hickman.

As case numbers improve, so have hospital restrictions. Right now, Hickman says one person is allowed into the emergency room to visit a patient, but only if the patient does not have COVID-19. Otherwise, he says they communicate with family members to keep them informed on a patient’s condition.

He says hopefully the trends will continue to improve and case numbers will fall, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“I believe that there could possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel, however, with the virus I don’t believe it’s just going to go away. I believe we are going to have to continue with our studies and vaccines to make sure we’re keeping the virus at bay,” Hickman said.

