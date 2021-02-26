Hometown Healing: Food and nutrition staff visits with patients during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the work does not stop for the food and nutrition staff at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

Alison Quebedeaux says their department still serves about 1,000 meals per day. She says since there are limited visitors to the hospital, they continue to feed patients and other staff members.

“When it comes to the patients, what has changed is with limited visitors coming in, our tray passers really get a unique opportunity to make an impact on those patients because they are essentially a visitor that is coming to see them,” Quebedeaux said.

Quebedeaux says that has been a positive for tray passers, who bring daily meals, to see patients who may not have as many visitors.

