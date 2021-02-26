Hometown Healing: CarolinaEast respiratory therapist says they have necessary equipment to fight COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When COVID-19 first hit and medical experts learned it attacks the lungs, they had to act fast.

That included making sure there were enough ventilators to help patients fight the virus. Lindsay Finn is a respiratory therapist at CarolinaEast. She thinks back to when this all first started.

“I intubate patients and put them on the ventilator, we manage the ventilators, and make sure people are breathing,” Finn said.

When the pandemic started and hospitals worried about the supply of ventilators given the demand, Finn says it’s something they worried about too.

“It was terrifying at times,” she says. “We didn’t know that we would have the equipment that we need, but thankfully we have everything we need.”

Finn says they have been okay and have the equipment necessary.

