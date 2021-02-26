High school football kicks off Thursday, continues Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season kicked off Thursday and will continue Friday across Eastern North Carolina.

Below, you’ll find highlights and final scores from Thursday, as well as Friday’s schedule.

THURSDAY FINAL SCORES

South Central 46 - C.B. Aycock 7

Ayden-Grifton 29 - North Pitt 12

J.H. Rose 54 - New Bern 7

Northside-Pinetown 36 - North Duplin 0

West Craven 26 - South Lenoir 6

North Lenoir 26 - Greene Central 20

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

Jacksonville at Croatan - 6 p.m.

Southern Wayne at D.H. Conley - 6 p.m.

Jones Senior at Union - 6 p.m.

Pender County at East Carteret - 6:30 p.m.

Richlands at Heidie Traske - 6:30 p.m.

Rocky Mount at Nash Central - 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at Dixon - 6:30 p.m.

Swansboro at Southside - 7 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at White Oak - 7 p.m.

West Carteret at Farmville Central - 7 p.m.

Perquimans at Riverside - 7 p.m.

Northern Nash at SW Edgecombe - 7 p.m.

Fike at Beddingfield - 7 p.m.

Goldsboro at Northside-Jacksonville - 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at South Creek - 7 p.m.

Hunt at South Johnston - 7 p.m.

Havelock at Northeastern - 7:30

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.