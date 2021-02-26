Hertford bridge closing for one day Saturday

HERTFORD, N.C. (WITN) - A Hertford bridge is closing this Saturday for one day.

NCDOT and McLean Contracting will close the S-Bridge in Hertford on Saturday, February 27, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews are closing the bridge to bring in a concrete pump truck in the existing roadway to place concrete on the new bridge deck.

In the town of Hertford, the contracted crews will place a single barricade in the travel lane at Grubb Street warning of the bridge closure, and multiple barriers will be placed on the bridge approach to prevent vehicles from crossing the bridge.

On the Winfall side of the bridge, barricades will be placed at the Intersection of Winfall Blvd. and Creek Drive.

