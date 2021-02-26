Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the in-person school bill.

The bill, which easily passed both chambers of the General Assembly, would require school districts to provide classroom instruction for those who wanted it.

The governor said he would have signed the bill if two areas were fixed. Cooper said it violates public health guidelines as well as hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.

“Students learn best in the classroom and I have strongly urged all schools to open safely to in-person instruction and the vast majority of local school systems have done just that.”

The plan introduced by Republican state lawmakers could still become law if enough of the handful of Democrats who supported the bill decide to override the governor’s veto.

“With teacher vaccinations in full swing, there is no legitimate excuse for Gov. Cooper and the far-left NCAE to oppose the broad reopening flexibility this bill grants to school districts.”

Cooper has urged school boards to move to get kids back into the classroom but said he does not want to mandate the reopening.

