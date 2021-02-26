Gov. Cooper vetoes in-person school bill
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the in-person school bill.
The bill, which easily passed both chambers of the General Assembly, would require school districts to provide classroom instruction for those who wanted it.
The governor said he would have signed the bill if two areas were fixed. Cooper said it violates public health guidelines as well as hinders local and state officials from protecting students and teachers during an emergency.
The plan introduced by Republican state lawmakers could still become law if enough of the handful of Democrats who supported the bill decide to override the governor’s veto.
Cooper has urged school boards to move to get kids back into the classroom but said he does not want to mandate the reopening.
