Farmville Central boys and girls teams advance with big playoff routes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys and girls basketball teams rolled into the third round of the state basketball playoffs with easy wins.

The 9th seeded Jaguars boys team went on the road and handed top seeded South Granville a 99-81 loss to stay unbeaten on the season. N.C. State commit Terquavion Smith led the way for the Jags with a game high 31 points. He also had five assists and one steal. The boys will travel to fifth seed Reidsville. The Rams knocked Kinston out of post season play with a 59-55 win in the second round.

The Farmville Central girls team, also a number nine seed, rolled past visiting North Pitt 78-57. The ladies are also unbeaten and will host number five seed Randleman Saturday in the third round of the playoffs.

Other Scores from the second round of the state playoffs

BOYS

3A East

(13) Northwood 59, (5) D.H. Conley 40

(6) West Carteret 63, (3) New Hanover 45

2A East

(6) James Kenan 57, (3) Washington 76

(13) Kinston 57, (5) Reidsville 60

1A East

(8) East Carteret 80, (1) Granville Central 62

(5) Riverside 85, (4) Holmes 69

GIRLS

3A East

(16) Person 69, (8) Swansboro 49

(7) Asheboro 64, (2) D.H. Conley 61

2A East

(14) Croatan 48, (6) SW Onslow 36

1A East

(13) Riverside 43, (5) East Carteret 32

(15) Southside 48, (7) Gates County 40

(16) Lakewood 55, (9) Northside-P 83

(6) North Edgecome 58, (3) Princeton 78

