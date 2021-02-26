Advertisement

ECU holds socially distanced Polar Bear Plunge

Students dive in for 25th year of ECU Polar Bear Plunge
Students dive in for 25th year of ECU Polar Bear Plunge(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU hosted its 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge Thursday, although it was a bit different than in years past because of COVID-19.

The plunge took place at the outdoor pool at the Eakin Student Recreation Center.

People were jumping in groups of 10 and were being socially distanced around the pool.

The Polar Bear Plunge has been an annual tradition since 1997.

Only 35 people took part the first year, but typically it attracts about 1,000 participants.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Jones County man dies in backhoe accident.
Jones County man dies in backhoe accident
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia
Hertford bridge closing all day Saturday
Hertford bridge closing for one day Saturday
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies