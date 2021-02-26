ECU holds socially distanced Polar Bear Plunge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -ECU hosted its 25th annual Polar Bear Plunge Thursday, although it was a bit different than in years past because of COVID-19.

The plunge took place at the outdoor pool at the Eakin Student Recreation Center.

People were jumping in groups of 10 and were being socially distanced around the pool.

The Polar Bear Plunge has been an annual tradition since 1997.

Only 35 people took part the first year, but typically it attracts about 1,000 participants.

