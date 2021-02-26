Deadline nears for Golden LEAF College Scholarship Program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The March 1, 2021 deadline is fast approaching for the four-year Golden LEAF Scholarship Program. Information and the application for the 2021-2022 school year are available at CFNC.org.

The scholarships offer a total of 215 awards to high school seniors and community college transfer students from qualifying rural North Carolina counties attending participating four-year North Carolina colleges and universities.

Scholarships are worth $12,000 ($3,000 per year for up to four years) for high school seniors and $3,000 per year for up to three years for community college transfer students attending a participating college in the fall.

Former scholarship recipients like Joseph Brake, a junior at Fayetteville State University, said, “This scholarship has helped me by allowing me to focus on my academics without having to worry about having to pay for my education. Because of the scholarship, I was able to maintain a 3.5 GPA while also being a part of various organizations. I’m truly proud to be a part of the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program.”

The Golden LEAF Scholarship program has helped more than 5,600 rural students attend the state’s colleges and universities since it began 20 years ago.

Taylor Tucker Lugo of Washington County is also a scholarship recipient. She is a senior at the University of Mount Olive studying criminology.

“The Golden LEAF Scholarship has been an absolute blessing in my educational journey,” said Lugo. “With this scholarship, I was the first generation able to attend college in my family. I am currently a 9-1-1 dispatcher and volunteer firefighter. I plan to add on my first responder skills with criminal profiling. Thank you, Golden LEAF, for giving me a life-changing opportunity.”

“This scholarship program is a component of Golden LEAF’s strategy to help rural communities thrive by creating a future generation of skilled, educated workers to come back home to live, work, and raise families,” said Golden LEAF President/CEO Scott T. Hamilton.

Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors, including an interest in returning to a rural community after graduation. Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), and demonstrate financial need as determined by the application process. They must also have a GPA of no less than 3.0 and be residents of a rural county that is economically distressed and/or tobacco-dependent for at least ten years.

Information and the application for the 2021-2022 school year is available at CFNC.org.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.