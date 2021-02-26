Coloring the Ocean online event encourages diversity in the sciences

Advertisement

"Coloring the Ocean" online event encourages diversity in marine science(WIBW)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Presenters at a free online event, called Coloring the Ocean, share personal journeys of becoming scientists and encourage Black youth to become marine and environmental scientists.

On Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., the People of Scientific and Equitable Achievement, P.O.S.E.A., hosts the free online discussion of their paths to becoming scientists.

People of Scientific and Equitable Achievement are a student-directed initiative supporting inclusion, diversity, and equity in the sciences.

Group organizers say they welcome everyone interested in learning how to support “coloring the ocean.”

Featured guests include Jasmin Graham, co-founder of Minorities in Shark Sciences (M.I.S.S.), an organization for women of color in science, and Peyton Thomas, Ph.D. candidate and member of the SAND (Science Access, iNclusion, and Diversity) committee for UNCW’s Department of Biology & Marine Biology.

For more information, contact marinequest@uncw.edu

