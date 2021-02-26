Clarks Neck Fire District receives improved insurance rating

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Homeowners living in the Clarks Neck Fire District could see lower insurance rates.

An evaluation of the fire insurance classification for the Clarks Neck Fire District has resulted in a new Protection Class Rating of 5/9S, an improvement from the former Class 7/9S rating.

The North Carolina Response Rating System ranges from one, the highest, to 10, which is not recognized as a certified fire department by the state. Most rural departments falling into the 9S category.

While lower ratings do not necessarily indicate poor service, a higher rating does suggest that a department is overall better equipped to respond to fires in its district. Higher ratings can also significantly lower homeowners insurance rates in that fire district.

North Carolina state law requires inspections by the Office of State Fire Marshal for departments serving districts of 100,000 people or less. This includes all 22 of the fire districts within Pitt County.

A full listing of these departments can be found on the Pitt County website at www.PittCountyNC.gov/FireDepartments.

