C.F. Harvey Parkway extension to open 6 months ahead of schedule

The C.F. Harvey Parkway extension
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A highway extension project in Eastern Carolina is reaching completion six months ahead of schedule.

Construction to extend Harvey Parkway began in 2018, and while weather delayed opening the road by the end of 2020, the project is still coming to an end months earlier than planned.

The $80 million construction expands an additional 5.8 miles from N.C. 58 to N.C. 11, and will provide a much quicker route for Kinston residents traveling to Greenville.

The extension also improves connectivity to areas that include the N.C. Global TransPark, U.S. 70 Industrial Park, and East Carolina University Medical Center.

The new section of roadway is expected to open next week.

