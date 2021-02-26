Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
New Hanover County off-duty sheriff's deputy
SBI: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home
COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
Christian Houston & Britney Guzman
SOLVED: Teens charged in stolen catalytic converter thefts
519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.
Bar owners rush, preparing to reopen Friday after governor lifts COVID-19 restriction

Latest News

Numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but the...
US far from herd immunity as officials warn of possible case surge
Col. Glenn McNeill has served as Highway Patrol commander since his appointment three years ago.
Highway Patrol commander retiring
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which shots are best?