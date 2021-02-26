Camp Lejeune helps local high school play games

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local high school was able to play a soccer game Thursday night, that otherwise might not have happened, all thanks to Camp Lejeune opening its athletic facilities for the school.

Swansboro High School is now allowed to play their spring sports at Camp Lejeune.

The soccer team kicked off its season opener Thursday on Liversedge Turf Field on base.

This is because they have had issues with their own home field and with the middle school field.

“We’ve been super struggling to get on our home field. We’ve had some drainage issues, we had some issues with the middle school which is usually our backup so we are super, super, super thankful that they were able to host us and we were able to get some games in because we are getting backed up.”

Jacksonville high school reached out to Camp Lejeune asking them if there was any way they could help.

“To bring back normalcy, extra curricular activities are huge and sports are huge and the fact that a lot of schools are going to miss a lot of games because of field conditions is just the right thing to do to help them out.”

Colonel Ferry said the pandemic has forced the state of North Carolina to move all outdoor sports from fall to spring, and that’s been a challenge on local schools.

The athletic facilities will be available for the Swansboro high school varsity lacrosse games, varsity football, and both junior varsity and varsity soccer for both the girls and boys teams.

“That was our main goal across the board athletically, let’s get these games in and do what we need to do so they helped us.”

Camp Lejeune says they are adhering to the state guidelines with masked players, breaks and social distancing.

Camp Lejeune and Swansboro high said that parents will get the opportunity to come onto Camp Lejeunes base later on to watch the games.

Camp Lejeune said they will keep their athletic facilities open to Swansboro high school for about a month, which is the remainder of the spring seasons.

