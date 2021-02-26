Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police say they have identified a body found Wednesday afternoon in the woods.

City crews were clearing a ditch near Ellis Boulevard and White Street when they saw a body in the woods next to a creek.

The body of Jeremy Franks was found between the bike trail and Ellis Boulevard.

Police have not said how the 34-year-old man died but said there’s nothing to suggest there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the case should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

