Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police say they have identified a body found Wednesday afternoon in the woods.
City crews were clearing a ditch near Ellis Boulevard and White Street when they saw a body in the woods next to a creek.
The body of Jeremy Franks was found between the bike trail and Ellis Boulevard.
Police have not said how the 34-year-old man died but said there’s nothing to suggest there is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on the case should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.