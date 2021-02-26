Advertisement

Body found Wednesday in Jacksonville identified

A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and...
A Jacksonville death investigation is underway after a body is found between a bike trail and Ellis Boulevard.(WITN)
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police say they have identified a body found Wednesday afternoon in the woods.

City crews were clearing a ditch near Ellis Boulevard and White Street when they saw a body in the woods next to a creek.

The body of Jeremy Franks was found between the bike trail and Ellis Boulevard.

Police have not said how the 34-year-old man died but said there’s nothing to suggest there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the case should call Jacksonville police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
New Hanover County off-duty sheriff's deputy
SBI: Man shot after forcibly entering deputy’s home
COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
Christian Houston & Britney Guzman
SOLVED: Teens charged in stolen catalytic converter thefts
519 in Greenville prepares to reopen Friday.
Bar owners rush, preparing to reopen Friday after governor lifts COVID-19 restriction

Latest News

Col. Glenn McNeill has served as Highway Patrol commander since his appointment three years ago.
Highway Patrol commander retiring
The Tar river in Greenville is expected to reach major flood stage Sunday
RIVER FLOODING: All rivers falling into the weekend
Lenoir County Transit to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites
The C.F. Harvey Parkway extension
C.F. Harvey Parkway extension to open 6 months ahead of schedule