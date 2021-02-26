Advertisement

Art dedication in Greenville Saturday features “School of Flying Fish” mural by Scott Eagle

Art dedication Saturday features “School of Flying Fish”
Art dedication Saturday features “School of Flying Fish”(Pitt County Arts Council)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge announced the “School of Flying Fish” mural as its most recent community public art project at The Art Lab on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

A private dedication is planned and will be live-streamed on Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27.

In 2019, an RFQ was released by the Greenville Mural Group, a subcommittee of the Civic Arts Committee, to find an artist to design and create a painted mural on the Ficklen Drive side of the building.

The group selected local artist and ECU faculty Scott Eagle. The mural is the first outdoor mural on Greenville city property, and was approved by city council last September.

The mural was funded by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

Scott Eagle is an Associate Professor and serves as the Area Coordinator for the Painting and Drawing program at the School of Art and Design at ECU.

His paintings and illustrations have been exhibited and reproduced internationally. He works in a wide variety of mediums, including digital, and is especially interested in the creative act’s idea as thinking through making.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
Police say they had to shoot a dog that got through this fence Thursday morning and attacked...
UPDATE: Leashed Greenville dog that was attacked by other dog dies
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Swansboro High School is now allowed to play their spring sports on Camp Lejeune’s base.
Camp Lejeune helps local high school play games
This photo provided by the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control shows...
Cat that vanished 15 years ago reunited with owner
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
Third vaccine could raise supply to meet overwhelming demand
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
US bombs facilities in Syria used by Iran-backed militia