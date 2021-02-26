Art dedication in Greenville Saturday features “School of Flying Fish” mural by Scott Eagle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge announced the “School of Flying Fish” mural as its most recent community public art project at The Art Lab on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville.

A private dedication is planned and will be live-streamed on Emerge Gallery & Art Center’s Facebook page at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 27.

In 2019, an RFQ was released by the Greenville Mural Group, a subcommittee of the Civic Arts Committee, to find an artist to design and create a painted mural on the Ficklen Drive side of the building.

The group selected local artist and ECU faculty Scott Eagle. The mural is the first outdoor mural on Greenville city property, and was approved by city council last September.

The mural was funded by the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge.

Scott Eagle is an Associate Professor and serves as the Area Coordinator for the Painting and Drawing program at the School of Art and Design at ECU.

His paintings and illustrations have been exhibited and reproduced internationally. He works in a wide variety of mediums, including digital, and is especially interested in the creative act’s idea as thinking through making.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.