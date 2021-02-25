West Craven High says goodbye to Principal Wallace

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A school in our area is saying thank you to its principal who is soon leaving to take on a new role.

The big celebration was for West Craven High School Principal Tabari Wallace.

Wednesday, cars paraded around the school, honking horns and holding up signs as Wallace watched. Some law enforcement members also joined in. The high school’s band played music for him as well. They all wanted to say thank you and send him off to his new position as an advisor to State Superintendant Catherine Truitt.

Wallace says he’s excited for what’s ahead. “On top of the world right now. To know you are stepping into another role right now and your county is behind you just shows the spirit. Even though I’m in Craven County the spirit is still here and in Raleigh. Tabari Wallace doesn’t have a seat at the table, Craven County has a seat at the table.”

Wallace says he has been with the Craven County school system for 22 years.

