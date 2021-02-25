Thomas nets record 51, Cincinnati tops ECU women, 76-61

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cincinnati senior IImar’I Thomas set an AAC record by dropping 51 points as the Bearcats beat the ECU women’s basketball team, 76-61, Wednesday inside Minges Coliseum.

The Lady Pirates (7-12, 5-9 AAC) were led by freshman Taniyah Thompson, who scored a team-high 19 points in the loss.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2021/2/24/womens-basketball-pirates-dropped-by-cincinnati.aspx

“We had no answer for [Thomas], said ECU head coach Kim McNeill. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a part of a game where one player scores 50 points.”

Next up, the ECU Lady Pirates play their home finale when they host Memphis this Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

