Still many questions in investigation into Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller’s vehicle accident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many details are still unclear about the $3,600 worth of damage done to Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller’s county-owned vehicle.

Miller said he plans to pay for repairs to the vehicle himself, but many of the questions about the incident on February 9 remain unanswered.

An incident report filed by Miller and obtained by WITN News details that Miller was turning from North Plain Road on to Northwest Circle in Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. on February 9. He says his windows were fogged, he took the turn too quickly and hit a fire hydrant. Photos show the damage done to the side of the 2019 Dodge SUV.

“I examined the vehicle and the fire hydrant and observed no damage,” Miller said on the report dated February 10.

But Miller did not file a police report until after The Jacksonville Daily News published a story. WITN received that report and confirmed Jacksonville Police is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run.

North Carolina law states that any damage costing more than $1,000 and cause by a vehicle accident must be reported to law enforcement immediately.

“If you hit something owned by DOT or a public utility, you have up to 48 hours to report the accident,” said Traffic Attorney Bryon Smith. “There’s a provisional law called ‘failure to report by quickest available means,’ which means you’ve got to report to a law enforcement officer as quick as you can.”

WITN attempted to contact Sheriff Miller multiple times to clarify why a police report was not filed immediately, among other questions about the incident. Officials repeatedly told WITN that Miller was not available.

“I believed the damage done to the vehicle was less than a ‘reportable accident,’” Miller said in a statement later. “No further comments are necessary.”

Miller was later seen at an Onslow County Republican Women’s Club meeting, which started at 7:00 p.m., according to county party spokesperson Melinda Highers. Multiple people who attended the meeting said they noted nothing out of the ordinary about Miller but did note he left the meeting early.

Miller’s statement said he went home immediately.

According to County Manager Sharon Russell, county policy regarding vehicles states employees may only use county cars for official use, but this does not apply to Sheriff Miller.

“These folks are elected officials. And they’re accountable to the voters,” said Russell. “I was made aware that there was damage to the vehicle late last week. We reviewed the situation and decided that Sheriff Miller would pay for the damages out of pocket.”

