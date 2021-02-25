Advertisement

South Greenville Elementary cancels in-person learning for Friday due to COVID-19 difficulties

(WITN)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local elementary school is going virtual on Friday due to staffing difficulties from COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools says that South Greenville Elementary will be closed for face-to-face learning.

“Recent cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return,” the system said in a release.

Officials say face-to-face instruction should resume next Tuesday.

The school system says parents or staff members with questions should contact classroom teachers or school administration if they have questions.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Cooper eases COVID-19 restrictions; curfew lifted, masks stay
Raheem Evans & Natassia Best
Williamston parents charged by police with 2019 murder of infant
Shermeika & Seddrick Nicholson
Man charged, sister wanted in Williamston heroin death
Greenville Police say Scott Phillips hasn't been seen since last Monday.
Greenville Police looking for missing man
A community mourns the loss of Chip Laughinghouse.
Community mourns the loss of a man who dedicated his life to helping others

Latest News

COVID-19 LAWSUIT: State agrees to release 3,500 prison inmates
NBPD Officer
New Bern police investigate morning shooting
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Moonlit and chilly tonight
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic