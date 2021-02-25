South Greenville Elementary cancels in-person learning for Friday due to COVID-19 difficulties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local elementary school is going virtual on Friday due to staffing difficulties from COVID-19.

Pitt County Schools says that South Greenville Elementary will be closed for face-to-face learning.

“Recent cases of COVID-19 and related quarantines affecting several departments will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return,” the system said in a release.

Officials say face-to-face instruction should resume next Tuesday.

The school system says parents or staff members with questions should contact classroom teachers or school administration if they have questions.

